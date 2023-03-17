RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans are disappointed after gathering in Moore Square in downtown Raleigh Friday to watch the NC State Wolfpack take on the Creighton Bluejays.

The game, held in Denver, Colorado, started at 4 p.m.

NC State and Creighton University, a Catholic university in Nebraska, were neck and neck most of the game, until the very end.

Creighton came out on top and won against NC State 72-63.

It’s the end of the road for NC State, as the team is now out of the NCAA tournament.

CBS 17 spoke to some fans who graduated from NC State. They brought their kids, they dressed in Wolfpack gear and they were really hoping for a win.

Now they’re holding onto that hope of ‘maybe next year.’

Creighton will move on to the second round of the championship. They will play against Baylor University Sunday in Denver.