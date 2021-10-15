‘More physical than flashy’: NC State knows what they’ll get Saturday at Boston College

North Carolina State’s Devin Leary (13) scrambles away from pressure by Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RLAEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The last time North Carolina State traveled to Chestnut Hill, Boston College ran all over the Pack in a 45-24 win.

The Eagles are known for their rough style of play – especially on offense.

“Offensively they’re a physical unit,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “They’re what you would think when you see B.C.

“This starts a tough stretch for us schedule-wise to have four out of the next five on the road.”

The Wolfpack’s lone road game this season didn’t exactly go as planned.

State suffered a 24-10 loss to Mississippi State in week two.

The Pack (4-1) is looking for better results on Saturday against Boston College (4-1).

“We know it’s going to be a great environment against a great team that’s very well-coached, disciplined,” said Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary. “We just know we can’t make mistakes that are going to beat ourselves and be able to bring high energy from the beginning.”

One guy who always brings high energy is linebacker Drake Thomas.

The Pack’s leading tackler is looking forward to facing the run-heavy Eagles.

“Yeah, for sure I definitely look forward to these type of games,” Thomas admitted. “It’s kind of what I like to do, I play pretty physical so when these games come around it’s something I look forward to.”

Thomas and the Pack know exactly what they’re getting into on Saturday.

“They’ve embraced what they do up there,” Doeren said of the Eagles history of being more physical than flashy. “Their demeanor is, they’re going to run the football and play-action pass, they’re physical.

“They are good at what they do.”

But the Pack has been good at what they do so far this season as well.

State will carry a three-game winning streak into the contest including that monumental upset win of No. 9 Clemson.

Game time is set for 7:30 on Saturday.