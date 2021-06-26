‘My heart sunk’ — NC State fans react after team dropped from College World Series over COVID protocols

RALEIGH , N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State University baseball fans are devastated after the NCAA dropped the men’s team from the College World Series on Saturday morning after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, one Wolfpack player tested positive for COVID-19.

N.C. State’s game against Vanderbilt was delayed on Friday for an hour as a result, and contact tracing left the team with only 13 players for the game against Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt went on to beat NC State 3-1.

According to D1 Baseball, this all prompted the NCAA to test the entire N.C. State team, including already vaccinated players. Current protocol only requires players who are not vaccinated to be COVID-19 tested.

Four positive tests came back on the Wolfpack team, which prompted the NCAA to drop N.C. State from the College World Series.

This left N.C. State fans heartbroken as some had hoped Saturday would be a historic day for the team. A win would have sent the Wolfpack into the championship games for the series.

“My heart sunk, and I’m just devastated,” said Michael Gadey, an N.C. State fan from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “I went to bed last night thinking today was going to be a great day.”

Gadey said he had planned to take his son Tanner to the College World Series next week, as they had hoped the Wolfpack would make it to the finals.

“But now all those plans will have to be put on hold until next year I guess,” Gadey said. “I’m devastated, this team could’ve really been special.”

Tanner Gadey said he was really looking forward to seeing how far N.C. State would go.

“I was a little shocked,” Tanner Gadey said. “They’ve been through so much, and just for it to get taken away from them just like that, was a shame.”

Some college baseball fans are questioning the protocols of COVID-19 testing at the College World Series as current protocol only requires players who are not vaccinated to be tested.

Since all NC State players had to get tested according to D1 Baseball, some baseball fans are questioning why the entire Vanderbilt team didn’t have to get tested as well since they played against N.C. State on Friday.

“I think all teams should be tested and treated the same,” said Susan Selkinghaus, a college baseball fan. “N.C. State definitely earned their way there and they should get a chance to play.”

Wolfpack fans said they want to let N.C. State coach Elliott Avent and the team know they are behind them in this fight.

“Y’all came so far, you’ll have next year, so just fight strong next year,” Tanner Gadey said. “Come back even stronger.”

Avent would not say during a press conference on Friday if he encouraged players to get vaccinated.

Saturday, the N.C. State team was headed back to Raleigh from Omaha. The team arrived on campus to a large welcome around 9:20 p.m.