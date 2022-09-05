RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is happy his team won on Saturday but knows his team was very fortunate to come out on top.

Doeren touched on several topics today including updating injuries to Trent Pennix and Payton Wilson.

Also, did the Pack practice tackling enough during camp?

The Wolfpack survived — and that was about as positive as anyone clad in red could be about Saturday’s 21-20 win at East Carolina that featured the Pirates missing two critical late kicks.

N.C. State went from up 14 in the third quarter to barely hanging on thanks to a pair of plays that weren’t even in its control.

The Pirates were in position to hand the Wolfpack a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down one, not to mention offer Owen Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled a tying extra point wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run with 2:58 left.

Holton Ahlers’ keeper set up a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds for Daffer in the season opener for each school. But he missed this one wide right with 5 seconds left, prompting many of the fans in the once-rowdy crowd to put their hands on their heads in disbelief.

Shyheim Battle emphatically waved that the kick was no good as Doeren offered that fist pump for the Wolfpack, yet the moment quickly looked more like relief after another bumpy trip to Greenville.