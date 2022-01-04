N.C. State holds off Virginia Tech for 68-63 win

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina State University overcame a small halftime deficit and held off Virginia Tech Tuesday night to defeat the Hokies 68-83 in an ACC game at Cassell Coliseum.
Three Wolfpack players scored in double digits against Virginia Tech, which led by 4 points at halftime.
Guard Dereon Seabron led N.C. State with 21 points — with 17 in the second half — while Terquavion Smith finished with 17 points.
Seabron also had 10 rebounds against the Hokies for his ninth double-double of the season.
N.C. State led in rebounding overall with 37 — 15 of which were offensive — compared to Virginia Tech’s 30.
Forward Jericole Hellems finished the night with 15 points for N.C. State, who snapped a five-game skid.
Keve Aluma finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Hokies (8-7, 0-3).
The Wolfpack improves to 8-7 overall.
