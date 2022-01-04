N.C. State holds off Virginia Tech for 68-63 win

North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron (1) drives past Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina State University overcame a small halftime deficit and held off Virginia Tech Tuesday night to defeat the Hokies 68-83 in an ACC game at Cassell Coliseum.

Three Wolfpack players scored in double digits against Virginia Tech, which led by 4 points at halftime.

Guard Dereon Seabron led N.C. State with 21 points — with 17 in the second half — while Terquavion Smith finished with 17 points.

Seabron also had 10 rebounds against the Hokies for his ninth double-double of the season.

N.C. State led in rebounding overall with 37 — 15 of which were offensive — compared to Virginia Tech’s 30.

Forward Jericole Hellems finished the night with 15 points for N.C. State, who snapped a five-game skid.

Keve Aluma finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Hokies (8-7, 0-3).

The Wolfpack improves to 8-7 overall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.