RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A pair of high school basketball stars officially signed on the dotted line to play for the N.C State men’s basketball program next year.

On Tuesday, N.C. State announced that Richmond Senior High School guard Paul McNeil and Fayetteville native Trey Parker signed their national letters of intent to join the Wolfpack in the 2024-25 season.

In his junior season, McNeil led the Raiders to its first state championship appearance since 1997, setting a program record for the most wins (28) in a single season. He averaged 24 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 53% from the field.

The 6-foot-6 guard is ranked the 62nd-best prospect in the nation and the seventh-best player in North Carolina for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.

“I’m really excited to have Paul join our program,” N.C. State men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts said. “It’s always great to keep great local players from our state. He’s a young man that we targeted the second we could start recruiting him. He fits our program. He’s athletic, highly skilled and a knock down shooter. I think he is going to flourish in our system. Off the floor, he’s a wonderful young man who is a great addition to our locker room.”

Although Parker originally signed a national letter of intent last fall with the Wolfpack, he decided to spend a second year with Overtime Elite, based out of Atlanta. This past season, the 6-foot-2 guard racked up 12.4 points. 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Parker previously played at New Life Christian Academy in Fayetteville and Vertical Academy in Charlotte during his sophomore and junior years, respectively.

Parker sits at No. 84 in the nationwide player rankings in 2024, according to 247Sports.

“I think Trey is just scratching the surface of what he can become,” Keatts said. “He is an explosive athlete and probably one of the most entertaining high school basketball players out there, but there is a lot more to his game than just flash. He understands the game and he’s equally able to play with or without the ball. He has deep range on his jump shot, but is also shifty enough to create offensive opportunities for himself and others. He is coachable and will put the work in to get better, and I’m excited to get him in our program.”