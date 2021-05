RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has added transfers Casey Morsell and Greg Gantt to its roster. The team says each transfer will play next season.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Gantt averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds last season for Providence, mostly as a reserve.

The 6-3, 196-pound Morsell averaged 4.4 points off the bench for Virginia.