NC State announces pay cuts, furloughs for coaches amid pandemic

RLAEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s director of athletics announced pay cuts and furloughs for coaches as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause disruptions.

Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said N.C. State has been working diligently to navigate the pandemic to keep students and staff.

“As we’ve moved through this process, we have been cautious, but realistic on the financial burden placed on the department,” he said. “As a result of COVID-19, we expect to lose between $25- $35 million in projected revenue.”

Corrigan said cost-cutting measures – such as operational cuts, reduction in overtime, and leaving positions open – have been underway.

“However, we are still facing a significant departmental revenue deficit.”

Effective Oct. 24 through June 30, each permanent member of the athletic department’s staff will experience a pay cut or furlough:

Coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more will have their salaries temporarily reduced by 20 percent.

Coaches and staff members making $100,000 to $199,999 will have their salaries temporarily reduced by 15 percent.

Coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 19 days.

“These are uncomfortable and very difficult decisions and I fully understand that actions taken will have a significant impact on individuals and families,” Corrigan said. “This is not the byproduct of a lack of success, commitment, or passion of our entire staff, rather an excruciating reality we face as a department, and in higher education.”

Corrigan said these cuts and furloughs will not fix budget problems.

“We will continue to aggressively work to fundraise with the Wolfpack Club, and our University to find a way through this time,” he said.

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill announced similar cuts and furloughs in early September.

UNC Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said the school expects to lose between $30 million and $52 million of projected revenue.