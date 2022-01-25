NC State athletic director named new chair of College Football Playoff Selection Committee

GLENDALE, AZ – DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University Athletic Director Boo Corrigan is one of five new chairmen for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

In a tweet by the College Football Playoff Committee on Tuesday, Corrigan was named along with the United States Naval Academy’s athletic director Chet Gladchuk, University of Michigan’s athletic director Warde Manuel, longtime sports journalist Kelly Whiteside and longtime head coach for multiple institutions, Jim Grobe.

Corrigan officially replaces University of Iowa athletic director Gary Barta who was the chair for the previous two seasons.

Corrigan has been the Wolfpack’s athletic director since April 2019, helping lead the university to multiple titles in various sports. N.C. State’s women’s cross country team earned a national championship in 2021, bringing the first-ever NCAA title by a women’s team to the school under Corrigan, as well as the first national title to any sport since 1983.

N.C. State also had four programs finish in the top four in the nation in the 2020-21 school year.

Before coming to the Wolfpack, Corrigan spent eight years at West Point as its director of athletics.

According to the College Football Playoff’s official website, the committee evaluates teams using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable to select four teams at the end of the college football regular season to create the matchups for the highly-anticipated postseason.

Corrigan and the new members will begin three-year stints in the spring.