NC State athletics reports 8 positives from 1,360 COVID-19 tests administered

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State had seven more positive COVID-19 tests come back, according to an update Friday from Senior Associate Athletics Director Fred Demarest.
The university tested an additional 765 student-athletes, coaches, and staff since its last update, which reported only one positive result. N.C. State has administered 1,360 tests in total, the update said.
The Atlantic Coast Conference said in a statement earlier in the week saying that it will continue to “make decisions based on medical advice … and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions.”
The Big 10 and Pac-12 moved on Tuesday to cancel its football season. The NCAA also canceled many non-football fall championships.
