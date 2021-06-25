‘Several’ NC State baseball players placed in COVID-19 protocol; College World Series game delayed

OMAHA, Neb. (WNCN) — N.C. State baseball’s game against Vanderbilt on Friday has been delayed over what the NCAA said were “health and safety protocols.”

The delay comes after at least one Wolfpack player tested positive for COVID-19 just before the team was set to take on the Commodores for a trip to the NCAA College Baseball championship series.

First pitch now is set for 3:07 p.m., a delay of more than an hour.

Just announced that NC State-Vanderbilt will start at 2:07 central time after a one hour delay because of health and safety protocols in NC State program. Starting 2nd baseman J.T. Jarrett and relief pitcher/closer Evan Justice (13 saves) are not with the team. @KXAN_News @WNCN pic.twitter.com/j0tMziFltu — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) June 25, 2021

N.C. State said several players have been placed in COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for Thrusday’s game.

“NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation,” the Wolfpack team tweeted.

Sources tell CBS 17’s Todd Gibson that infielder J.T. Jarrett was sent home due to COVID-19.

Another player, relief pitcher Evan Justice is being held out of the contest. Justice recorded a save vs. Vanderbilt when the two teams last met on June 21.

Justice has posted one win and four saves in the Pack’s 2021 postseason run. He was recently named a Third Team All-American by Perfect Game.

