NC State basketball game against Louisville postponed after COVID-19 detected

NC State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Coast Conference officials announced Sunday that an upcoming North Carolina State University men’s basketball game would be postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

The N.C. State game against Louisville, which was planned for Dec. 16, is now postponed, conference officials said.

“The postponement follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Louisville men’s basketball team,” the news release from the ACC said.

Conference officials did not announce a new date for the game.

