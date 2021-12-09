NC State beats Bethune-Cookman 65-48; faces No. 1 Purdue next

North Carolina State’s Jericole Hellems (4) takes the ball from Bethune-Cookman’s Damani McEntire (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Dereon Seabron had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Terquavion Smith added 14 points, and North Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 65-48.

N.C. State closed the game on a 10-2 run as Bethune-Cookman missed seven straight shots in the final six minutes.

Both teams shot less than 40 percent from the field.

Jericole Hellems finished with 13 points for the Wolfpack, which faces No. 1 Purdue on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.

Seabron recorded his sixth double-double of the season.

Joe French scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half and Dylan Robertson added 10 points for Bethune-Cookman