RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State radio broadcaster Gary Hahn, 70, returned to the microphone on Saturday after a two-game suspension and apologized for his controversial comments.

CBS 17 previously reported Hahn was suspended indefinitely after referencing illegal aliens in Texas while announcing an out-of-town score during Duke’s Mayo Bowl football game on Dec. 30, 2022.

In audio clips surfacing online, Hahn appeared to say “…Amongst all the illegal aliens down in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

Hahn is an employee of the broadcast company LEARFIELD Communications and the Play-by-Play announcer for the Wolfpack Sports Network. Hahn made his return on Saturday during the pregame show for the NC State/Miami basketball game at the PNC arena.

CBS 17 heard Hahn apologizing for his remarks saying:

“As for the reason for my absence, the comments I made on Dec. 30 during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl were not appropriate in the format of the game broadcast. It took focus away from our outstanding student-athletes and it was not my intention to detract from the field of competition or bring any kind of unneeded stress to NC State University. I apologize for any issues that this may have caused. I love broadcasting NC State games and it is certainly a privilege for me to be able to continue that.”

Hahn was recognized as North Carolina’s Sportscaster of the Year in 2011 and 2020. He has been the announcer for the Wolfpack’s football and basketball teams since 1991.