RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State has canceled its outdoor basketball season tip-off event because rainy weather is in the forecast.

Program officials said Wednesday that the Primetime with the Pack event has been called off because of the potential for scattered storms and setup requirements on the plaza outside of PNC Arena.

The event will not be made up.

The men’s team plays an exhibition game against Lees-McRae on Nov. 2 while the women’s team takes on UNC Pembroke the following night.