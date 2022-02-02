NC State can’t complete comeback, loses 5th in last 6 games

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith (0) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State came within a point but couldn’t complete a comeback Wednesday night at home against Syracuse. The Orange managed to hang on for an 89-82 win.

N.C. State led 45-42 at halftime and added to the advantage with Morsell’s trey right out of the gate in the second half. Syracuse, however, used a 12-0 run to take the lead, 52-48 less than 3 minutes into the period.

The visitors maintained their lead from then on out. A 3-pointer by Joseph Girard III put Syracuse ahead 66-55 with 13:15 left. The Wolfpack didn’t go away, though. It got 8 unanswered points in less than 2 minutes, thanks to 3s from Thomas Allen and Casey Morsell.

That brought N.C. State within a shot, 70-68 with 9:29 to play. It pulled within a point four separate times down the stretch, but never regained the lead. The final time saw Dereon Seabron sink two free throws to make it 83-82, but Cole Swider came right back with a 3.

Swider and Jesse Edwards scored 19 apiece. Girard added 18. All five Syracuse starters scored at least 16.

Terquavion Smith scored a game-high 25 points in the loss.

The loss is the Wolfpack’s fifth in the last six games. next up is Notre Dame at home on Saturday.