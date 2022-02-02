NC State can’t complete comeback, loses 5th in last 6 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State came within a point but couldn’t complete a comeback Wednesday night at home against Syracuse. The Orange managed to hang on for an 89-82 win.
N.C. State led 45-42 at halftime and added to the advantage with Morsell’s trey right out of the gate in the second half. Syracuse, however, used a 12-0 run to take the lead, 52-48 less than 3 minutes into the period.
The visitors maintained their lead from then on out. A 3-pointer by Joseph Girard III put Syracuse ahead 66-55 with 13:15 left. The Wolfpack didn’t go away, though. It got 8 unanswered points in less than 2 minutes, thanks to 3s from Thomas Allen and Casey Morsell.
That brought N.C. State within a shot, 70-68 with 9:29 to play. It pulled within a point four separate times down the stretch, but never regained the lead. The final time saw Dereon Seabron sink two free throws to make it 83-82, but Cole Swider came right back with a 3.
Swider and Jesse Edwards scored 19 apiece. Girard added 18. All five Syracuse starters scored at least 16.
Terquavion Smith scored a game-high 25 points in the loss.
The loss is the Wolfpack’s fifth in the last six games. next up is Notre Dame at home on Saturday.