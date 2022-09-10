RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — It was a stress-free day for head coach Dave Doeren and the Wolfpack as N.C. State blasted Charleston Southern 55-3.

Doeren was happy with the Pack tackling on a day Devin Leary tied a school record accounting for six touchdowns on the afternoon.

Leary threw four TD passes, including a perfect 24-yard wheel route to Jordan Houston down the left side and then a 40-yard strike over the middle to Anthony Smith after he shrugged blitzer Nick Perry off his back.

Leary’s two rushing scores included a 12-yard keeper in the first quarter, when the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year bounced off three hard hits before hitting the end zone for the game’s first TD.

Celebrating his 23rd birthday, Leary wrapped up his day by hitting Chris Toudle for a 27-yard TD down the middle and a 45-0 lead with 12:48 left in the third.

The game offered N.C. State (2-0) a chance to regroup from last week’s 21-20 win at East Carolina, with the Wolfpack carrying a No. 13 ranking in the AP Top 25 to Greenville and taking the victory when the Pirates missed two critical late kicks. That game was full of problems after halftime, including coming up scoreless on two drives with a combined six goal-line snaps as well as sputtering to 25 fourth-quarter yards.