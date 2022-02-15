NC State cruises past Georgia Tech, 76-61, to snap 6-game losing streak

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith (0) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

ATLANTA (WNCN) – Terquavion Smith scored 26 points and Dereon Seabron had a double-double as North Carolina State cruised past Georgia Tech Tuesday night, 76-61, to snap a six-game losing streak.

Jericole Hellems (15) and Cam Hayes (14) scored in double figures, as well.

The Wolfpack doubled up their hosts in the first half, taking a 51-25 advantage into the locker rooms. It took 3:22 for Georgia Tech to get onto the scoreboard after N.C. State had already built up a 10-0 lead.

The Wolfpack led by as many as 30 points in their win.

N.C. State shot almost 42 percent from the floor and actually attempted two fewer shots than the Yellow Jackets. Hot shooting from 3-point range (11-of-29) helped in the dominant victory.