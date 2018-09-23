NC State defeats Marshall 37-20 as Finley throws for 377 yards Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Ryan Finley threw for 377 yards and a touchdown to lead North Carolina State to a 37-20 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

Kelvin Harmon caught six passes for 150 yards, all in the first half, and Reggie Gallaspy had two short TD runs for the Wolfpack (3-0), who never trailed in their final tuneup to next weekend's start of the ACC schedule.

Both teams were idle last week after their respective games were called off due to Hurricane Florence. The Wolfpack surpassed 500 yards of offense for the second straight game.

N.C. State's C.J. Riley fumbled after a hard hit from Jaquan Yulee on a kickoff early in the third quarter. Artis Johnson scooped up the loose ball for Marshall (2-1) and went 22 yards for a touchdown to pull the Thundering Herd within 23-17.

Finley then took the Wolfpack 75 yards in six plays, finding Emeka Emezie with a 30-yard scoring toss to push the lead back to double digits to stay.

Finley completed 23 of 40 passes. Marshall redshirt freshman Isaiah Green, who threw five TD passes over the first two games, was under constant pressure and completed 22 of 43 passes for 270 yards. He was intercepted twice.

Green overthrew Obi Obialo after a long scramble at the end of the quarter and Jarius Morehead returned the interception 57 yards to put the Wolfpack on top 37-20. Green also had a first-half fumble that led to a Wolfpack field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina State: Finley is good and he again got the backing of his defense, which has allowed 33 points in three games.

Marshall: After losing to North Carolina State on the road in their four previous meetings, Marshall couldn't take advantage of home-field advantage and fell to 3-11 against Power 5 opponents since 2010.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Opens ACC play next Saturday at home against Virginia in their first meeting since 2012.

Marshall: Visits Western Kentucky next Saturday.