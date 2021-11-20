NC State defeats Syracuse 41-17 for key win in hunt for ACC Championship

North Carolina State’s Trent Pennix (6) attempts to break away from Syracuse’s Marlowe Wax (2) and Justin Barron (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — One of the wins North Carolina State needed to reach the ACC Championship came Saturday with a convincing 41-17 victory over Syracuse.

With a huge second quarter, No. 25 N.C. State led 28-7 at the half and never came close to being behind the entire game.

The Wolfpack scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a matter of less than 3 1/2 minutes.

The Wolfpack (8-3) will still need to beat UNC-Chapel Hill when the Tar Heels visit Raleigh Friday night.

If the Pack does that, there is still a path to Charlotte and the ACC Championship. Wake Forest would need to lose next weekend at Boston College.

Wake Forest already helped N.C. State a bit by losing to Clemson Saturday 48-27.

Saturday, Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown during the key win.

Freshman running back Sean Tucker became Syracuse’s single-season rushing leader, passing Joe Morris to break a 42-year-old record with a second-quarter carry and finishing with 109 yards on the ground in the game