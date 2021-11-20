NC State defeats Syracuse 41-17 for key win in hunt for ACC Championship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — One of the wins North Carolina State needed to reach the ACC Championship came Saturday with a convincing 41-17 victory over Syracuse.
With a huge second quarter, No. 25 N.C. State led 28-7 at the half and never came close to being behind the entire game.
The Wolfpack scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams in a matter of less than 3 1/2 minutes.
The Wolfpack (8-3) will still need to beat UNC-Chapel Hill when the Tar Heels visit Raleigh Friday night.
If the Pack does that, there is still a path to Charlotte and the ACC Championship. Wake Forest would need to lose next weekend at Boston College.
Wake Forest already helped N.C. State a bit by losing to Clemson Saturday 48-27.
Saturday, Devin Leary threw for two touchdowns, Zonovan Knight returned a kickoff for a touchdown during the key win.
Freshman running back Sean Tucker became Syracuse’s single-season rushing leader, passing Joe Morris to break a 42-year-old record with a second-quarter carry and finishing with 109 yards on the ground in the game