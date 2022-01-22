NC State defeats Virginia 77-63

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith (0) keeps the ball away from Louisville guard Noah Locke (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. NC State won 79-63. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina State rolled past Virginia 77-63 Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Jericole Hellems led the Wolfpack with 21 points. Terquavion Smith scored 20 for N.C. State which improves to 10-10 overall.

N.C. State last beat Virginia in Raleigh on Feb. 21, 2009. The score was tied at 29 before North Carolina State closed the first half on a 14-3 run that was paced by three 3-pointers from Hellems and another by Smith.

Casey Morsell, a former Virginia player, scored the first five points of the second half for N.C. State and the Wolfpack were soon ahead by 15.

Virginia missed 16 of its first 22 shots in the second half and trailed 72-51 with 5 minutes to go.