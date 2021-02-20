NC State defeats Wake Forest 80-62

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron each scored 14 points and a balanced offensive attack sent North Carolina State University to an 80-62 victory over Wake Forest, sweeping the season series.

Eight players scored for the Wolfpack with five reaching double figures.

Cam Hayes and DJ Funderburk scored 11 each, Hayes with three 3-pointers, five assists and three steals.

Braxton Beverly scored 10. Ian DuBose led Wake Forest with 14 points.

Isaiah Mucius and Daivien Williamson added 11 each.  The Deacons shot 41% (22 of 54).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories