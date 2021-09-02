NC State excited to face South Florida in front of a full Carter-Finley Stadium

N.C. State’s Devin Leary (13) scrambles away from Louisville’s Jared Goldwire (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State is a double-digit favorite tonight as the Wolfpack kicks off the 2021 campaign hosting South Florida.

“It’s time to test our mettle and see where we’re at and what we need to work on,” said 9th year Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. “We’re excited to play a very athletic South Florida team.”

The Bulls struggled under first-year head coach Jeff Scott in 2020 finishing 1-8 and 0-7 in the American Athletic Conference.

N.C. State, though, knows it’s a new year and won’t look past the Bulls.

“South Florida that’s what they’re known for, speed,” said junior linebacker Payton Wilson. “They had a lot of transfers come in as well so it’s kind of the unknown right now.”

For the first time in two years, Carter-Finley Stadium will be full.

Around 57,000 fans are expected to attend as the home field advantage returns for N.C. State.

“We have a unique environment here when we have it the way it can be,” said Doeren. “And I expect it to be that way Thursday.”

The Wolfpack finished 8-4 a year ago and 7-3 in league play.

Game time is set for 7:30.