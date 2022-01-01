FSU withstands Seabron’s 32 points to take 83-81 win over NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Cam’Ron Fletcher and Matthew Cleveland made big plays in the final seconds to help Florida State edge North Carolina State 83-81.

Fletcher scored 14 points and Cleveland and Caleb Mills 13 each as the Seminoles survived a 32-point performance by Dereon Seabron to hand the Wolfpack its fifth straight loss.

Terquavion Smith added 22 points for NC State. Fletcher had a steal and free throw and Cleveland a big offensive rebound that led to two more free throws in the final seconds to hold off the Wolfpack.

