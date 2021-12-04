NC State falls to Louisville 73-68

North Carolina State forward Jericole Hellems (4) drives to the basket against Louisville forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina State University lost to Louisville Saturday afternoon 73-68 at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Wolfpack’s second loss of the season was the first to an ACC foe.

Forward Jericole Hellems led N.C. State with 18 points while Terquavion Smith had 17 for the Wolfpack.

Matt Cross blocked a 3-pointer and made a 3-pointer in the final minute as Louisville scored the game’s final nine points.

After Louisville’s Noah Locke hit a 3-pointer that tied the game at 68 with 1:33 to go, Cross blocked a 3-pointer attempt by Hellems then buried the go-ahead 3-pointer from the left corner with 28 seconds to go.

Cam Hayes missed a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack with 12 seconds left and Jarrod West capped the scoring, making two free throws with 7 seconds remaining.