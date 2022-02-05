NC State falls to Notre Dame 69-57

N.C. State player Terquavion Smith dunks on Notre Dame Saturday at PNC Arena. Photo by Chris Clark/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State rallied at one point in the second half against Notre Dame Saturday, but the Wolfpack run fell short with a 69-57 loss to the Fighting Irish at PNC Arena.

Four N.C. State players were in double figures with Terquavion Smith scoring 19. Dereon Seabron scored 14 and had eight rebounds to lead the Wolfpack in that category.

Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes each had 11 points during the game.

The Wolfpack hit only 29.9 percent of their field goal tries while Notre Dame was at 52.9 percent.

N.C. State was only down by five points at halftime and tied the game at one point in the second half, but was unable to capitalize and move ahead.

The Wolfpack falls to 10-14 overall while Notre Dame improves to 16-7.

