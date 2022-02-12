NC State falls to Pittsburgh 71-69

North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron (1) drives past Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WNCN) — North Carolina State allowed a late slim lead slip away and narrowly lost to Pittsburgh Saturday 71-69 at the Petersen Events Center.

N.C. State was up by five points at the end of the first half but then trailed the Panthers for much of the second half.

The Wolfpack took a 60-59 lead around the 2:50 mark, but Pittsburgh pulled ahead down the stretch. N.C. State pulled within a point with under 10 seconds left.

N.C. State was out-rebounded 47-25.

Dereon Seabron had 17 points to lead the Wolfpack in scoring.

