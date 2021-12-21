NC State falls to Wright State, 84-70, for 3rd loss in a row

DURHAM, NC – FEBRUARY 16: Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on against the Duke Blue Devils in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 16, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State’s third loss in a row wasn’t a pretty one. Wright State, of the Horizon Conference, dominated the second half on the way to an 84-70 win over the Wolfpack Tuesday night in Raleigh.

N.C. State had a 38-37 lead at halftime, but Tim Finke’s dunk early in the second half kickstarted a surge for the visiting Raiders. Grant Basile and Trey Calvin made 3s on back-to-back possessions as Wright State used a 15-4 run to take a 54-44 lead.

Terquavion Smith hit one from long range to cut the deficit to single digits, 66-59, with 8:38 left to play, but Trey Calvin came right back with a 3-pointer of his own.

After falling behind, the Wolfpack never came closer than seven points. In all, the hosts were outscored 47-32 in the second half.

Smith shouldered most of the offensive load for the Wolfpack. He scored a game-best 27 points. Jericole Hellems and Dereon Seabron combined for another 24, but N.C. State didn’t get many contributions from elsewhere in the lineup.

The Wolfpack shot just over 38 percent from the field. Wright State, meanwhile, shot better than 52 percent, including 7-of-18 from behind the arc.

The loss was N.C. State’s third in a row and fourth in five games. It also lost recently to No. 1 Purdue and to Richmond.

The Wolfpack will be off until Dec. 29 when it opens ACC play at Miami.