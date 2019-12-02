NC State fires longtime defensive coordinator

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a disappointing 4-8 season, the NC State Wolfpack’s football team will be searching for a new defensive coordinator, retaining head coach Dave Doeren.

Dave Huxtable, who served as Doeren defensive coordinator since 2013 was fired Monday after leading a defense that finished 74th in total defense, down from 45th in 2018.

The Wolfpack surrendered 41 points to rival North Carolina on Saturday, in what may have been the final straw for Huxtable’s tenure.

Doeren offered his thoughts in a statement:

“We appreciate all of Dave’s contributions to our program and wish him the best. However moving forward defensively, I’ve decided we would like to go in a different direction.”

AD Boo Corrigan gave Dave Doeren a vote of confidence calling him “our football coach”, saying that he has earned it by winning nine games in back-to-back seasons”.

Read the entire statement below:

