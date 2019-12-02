NC State fires longtime defensive coordinator

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following a disappointing 4-8 season, the NC State Wolfpack’s football team will be searching for a new defensive coordinator, retaining head coach Dave Doeren.

Dave Huxtable, who served as Doeren defensive coordinator since 2013 was fired Monday after leading a defense that finished 74th in total defense, down from 45th in 2018.

The Wolfpack surrendered 41 points to rival North Carolina on Saturday, in what may have been the final straw for Huxtable’s tenure.

Doeren offered his thoughts in a statement:

“We appreciate all of Dave’s contributions to our program and wish him the best. However moving forward defensively, I’ve decided we would like to go in a different direction.”

AD Boo Corrigan gave Dave Doeren a vote of confidence calling him “our football coach”, saying that he has earned it by winning nine games in back-to-back seasons”.

Read the entire statement below:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss