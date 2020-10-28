NC State football adds home-and-home games with South Carolina

North Carolina State quarterback Russell Wilson, left, is chased down by South Carolina’s Cliff Matthews during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2009. South Carolina won 7-3. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State football will once against play South Carolina as the two schools have agreed to a home-and-home series.

Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said Tuesday that the Wolfpack and Gamecocks will play in Columbia in 2030 and then in Raleigh the following season.

N.C. State and South Carolina first played in 1900 (12-0 USC win) and have played 58 times since.

North Carolina State quarterback Russell Wilson is loaded onto a cart to be taken off the filed, after suffering a concussion late in the second quarter of a football game against South Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Brett Flashnick)

The Gamecocks and Wolfpack played every year as ACC rivals from 1956-70 until South Carolina left the conference.

The final ACC matchup between the two ended in a 7-7 tie in Raleigh.

They continued to play every year through 1991.

The Gamecocks hold a 28-26-4 advantage in the series with South Carolina winning the last three matchups.

N.C. State legend Russell Wilson played his first-ever start for the Wolfpack in a 34-0 blowout loss in Columbia. Wilson suffered a concussion after taking a knee to the helmet and had to be carted off the field.

The following year, the Gamecocks won 7-3 in Raleigh.

The most recent meeting was in the 2017 Belk College Kickoff Game – another South Carolina win – 35-28.