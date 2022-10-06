RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State’s loss at Clemson has the Tigers firmly in the driver’s seat for a trip to the ACC Championship game.

Winning the Atlantic Division was a goal the Pack had hoped to attain, so does the Clemson setback end that dream?

“No, we have to control what we control,” said Doeren. “We have seven opportunities in the regular season and we have to go one at a time. As you guys have seen college football changes week to week, all the hype is on a team and all of the sudden it’s different each week.

“There’s a lot of football left. You can’t let one loss turn into another because you’re not focused. We need to get out best back out on the field.”

The Pack hopes that takes place Saturday night when Florida State comes to town. State has had success recently against the Seminoles winning four of the past five meetings between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Both teams are coming off losses so don’t be surprised if emotions are a bit high.

“You know we’re a little bit pissed off,” admitted NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere Saturday night and looking forward to watching the guys bounce back.”

Coming off a loss it’s sometimes hard for teams to refocus the following week. But the Seminoles have the Pack’s attention.

“It’s a big game, they’re a good team,” said Wolfpack defensive tackle Cory Durden. “I’m glad Florida State. is good it will be a test for our team, a good bounce back for our team.”

“It’s a big opportunity because we just lost a game,” said NC State wide receiver Keyon Lesane. “We want to get our face back and come out with a win that’s the main goal.”