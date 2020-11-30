NC State football looks for first home win over Georgia Tech since 2000

23 Sep 2000: Fans of the North Carolina State Wolfpack carry off the goal post after winning the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carter Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Wolfpack defeated the Yellow Jackets 30-23. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State football looks to add conference win number seven on Saturday as the Wolfpack wraps up regular season play against Georgia Tech.

Philip Rivers of N.C. State moves to pass the ball during the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Carter-Finley Stadium Credit: Craig Jones/Allsport

The last time the Pack beat the Yellow Jackets at Carter-Finley Stadium? Sept. 21, 2000.

Philip Rivers was a freshman quarterback and head coach Chuck Amato was in his first year at N.C. State.

Rivers led the Wolfpack to a 30–23 win in overtime – a win that sent State fans into such a frenzy that the field was rushed and the goalposts were torn down and dragged out of the stadium.

Since that win in 2000, N.C. State has hosted Georgia Tech five times and lost all five contests.

2002: No. 10 N.C. State loses to GT, 24-17

2004: Georgia Tech tops N.C. State, 24-14

2006: No. 20 Georgia Tech beats N.C. State, 31-23

2011: No. 21 Georgia Tech wins, 45-35

2014: No. 24 Georgia Tech wins, 56-23

The Wolfpack is 3-2 in Atlanta since 2000.

The Wolfpack is coming off a 36-29 come-from-behind win over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

State sits at 7-3 overall and 6-3 in conference. The Pack has never won more than six conference games in a season.

State last won six conference games in 2017.

Before 2017, N.C. State won six conference games (6-2) in 1994 under Mike O’Cain.

The Wolfpack would set a school record for conference wins if they defeat Georgia Tech.

But 2020 marks the most conference games the Pack has ever played with 10. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the ACC to rearrange reschedules.

Saturday marks Senior Day for N.C. State. The following players will be honored:

Louis Acceus, LB

Cary Angeline, TE

Dylan Autenrieth, TE

Emeka Emezie, WR

Chris Ingram, CB

Daniel Joseph, DE

Val Martin, DE

Tyrone Riley, OT

Thomas Ruocchio, TE

Joe Sculthorpe, OG

Matthew Wagner, DB

Justin Witt, OT

The Yellow Jackets (3-5, 3-4 ACC) and Wolfpack kick off at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.