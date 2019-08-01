NC State football players arrive in style for fall camp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Arriving in dramatic fashion at the start of camp isn’t just for the pros. The guys at the college ranks have enjoyed a bit of fun making a statement themselves — just ask N.C. State’s football team.

From quarterback Matt McKay borrowing the Carolina Hurricanes’ Zamboni ice resurfacer:

To right guard Joshua Fedd-Jackson being “specially delivered” in a FedEx truck:

Outside Linebacker Brock Miller’s “Bad to the Bone” backpack matched the drama of his arrival on a motorcycle:

What’s more classic (and probably more fun) than arriving on a Lime e-scooter like tight end Dylan Autenrieth?

Or why not just go as stylish as you can imagine and pull up to camp in a Rolls-Royce. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison did it!

G’day cobber! Punter Mackenzie Morgan, who hails all the way from Western Australia, channels his inner Steve Irwin as he reports to camp.

Camp for the Wolfpack starts Friday.

They open the season at home on August 31 against East Carolina.

The Wolfpack beat ECU 58-3 last season on the way to a 9-4 finish.

