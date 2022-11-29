RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The collective that pools funds from North Carolina State University boosters for name, image, and likeness deals for athletes says football players could earn at least $25,000 apiece next year for doing community service work.

The Pack of Wolves NIL Collective unveiled its “Leading the Pack” program this week, and it sets $25,000 as the minimum, based on an “individual analysis of the NIL value that each student-athlete brings.”

Among the charities that are taking part: Gigi’s Playhouse in Raleigh, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wake County, Dress for Success Triangle N.C., The Harrelson Center in Wilmington, SAFEchild and the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina.

The players’ monthly responsibilities could include public appearances or partnering with participating businesses or brands, said Charlie Stallings, the collective’s chairman of the board.

Pack of Wolves officials called it a “strategic move” to ensure that N.C. State’s players can remain competitive in the NIL landscape.

Recent NCAA rule changes that allow players to be compensated for the rights to their names, images or likenesses have led schools across the country to create booster-funded collectives to provide them with those opportunities. Those typically range from autograph signings to product endorsements.

“We have worked hard to pair businesses, brands and local charities with N.C. State football student-athletes,” Stallings said. “This behind-the-scenes work has brought us to the point where we can make this significant commitment today.”