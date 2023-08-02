N.C. State has won at least eight games in five of the past six seasons, but this year’s squad may fly under the radar.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Six starters return on defense for the N.C. State football team, and the Wolfpack are feeling confident they will once again be able to stop the opposition. The offense, though, will be a work in progress as players get used to new offensive coordinator Robert Anae. One player who seems to have a grasp on Anae’s offense is graduate quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who played under Anae at Virginia.

“His experience is very valued,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren of Brennan Armstrong. “It’s one thing as a coach you can’t insert into a player is experience. So having a guy who’s played as many games as Brennan, especially in this offense is very helpful.”

And Armstrong is embracing the player-coach role. He and MJ Morris battled for the starting job in the spring with the veteran transfer winning the competition.

“Just being an older guy and knowing the offense I always want to be that open door for people,” said Armstrong. “I think helping people is one of the best things you can do in life no matter if it’s football or outside this facility.”

It’s not unfair to say Armstrong’s play will go a long way in determining the success of this year’s team.

The Pack seems to be at its best when playing the underdog.