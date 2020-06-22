NC State football’s season opener against Louisville moved to Sept. 2

N.C. State’s Devin Leary (13) scrambles away from Louisville’s Jared Goldwire (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State and Louisville have agreed to move their season opening football game to Sept. 2 due to the Kentucky Derby.

The game was scheduled for Sept. 3 in Louisville but the Derby is slated for Sept. 3-5.

The Derby was originally slated for April 30-May 2 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be rescheduled.

N.C. State said traffic and operations concerns led to the schools agreeing to move the game.

“Cardinal Stadium and Churchill Downs are neighbors, with the facilities located in close proximity to one another and many attendees park at the football stadium,” N.C. State said in a release.

Kickoff time has not been announced.