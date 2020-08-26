NC State football’s season opener at VT pushed back 2 weeks over COVID-19 concerns

N.C. State’s Devin Leary (13) scrambles away from Louisville’s Jared Goldwire (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State football’s season-opening game at Virginia Tech has been pushed back two weeks following a series of COVID-19 cases within the athletic department, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Wolfpack and Hokies were originally slated to play in Blacksburg on Sept. 12.

They will now play Sept. 26.

“We appreciate the ACC and Virginia Tech working together in partnership to move this game to a mutual open weekend,” said N.C. State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan. “There’s no blueprint for what we’re all trying to navigate and we are grateful for everyone’s collaboration to make this work.”

State will host Wake Forest to start the year on Sept. 19 while Virginia will play VT in Blacksburg.

On Monday, N.C. State paused all athletic activity following 27 positive cases within the department.

On Tuesday, Corrigan sent a letter to football season ticket holders saying season tickets have been suspended, but left open the possibility of single-game sales.

With the announcement of the season opener’s delay, N.C. State said no decision on how many fans will be allowed in Carter-Finley Stadium this season other than it will operate at reduced levels.