NC State gears up for College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s latest chance to win a rare national championship in baseball is down to North Carolina State and Virginia.
The Wolfpack and Cavaliers both dug out of bad starts to make it to the College World Series.
Arkansas overwhelmed N.C. State 21-2 in Game 1 of the Fayetteville Super Regional. But the Wolfpack bounced back and won the next two games, to head to the College World Series.
N.C. State and Virginia are each vying to become only the third ACC team to claim the national championship. Virginia won the national title in 2015.
The league’s other title came from Wake Forest in 1955.
This marks the 10th time in 15 NCAA baseball tournaments that the ACC has had multiple teams in the College World Series.
N.C. State takes on Stanford at 2 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.
2021 College World Series schedule
Saturday, June 19
Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, June 20
Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Monday, June 21
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, June 22
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Wednesday, June 23
Game 9: 7 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, June 24
Game 10: 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, June 25
Game 11: 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 12: 7 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, June 26
Game 13: 2 p.m. | ESPN (if necessary)
Game 14: 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)
CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)
Game 1: 7 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2
Game 2: 7 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN
Game 3: 7 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)