RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State is giving football coach Dave Doeren a big raise and adding another year to his contract.

Athletic director Boo Corrigan also said Thursday that all 10 assistant coaches have received new deals.

Department spokesman Fred Demarest told CBS 17 that Doeren will make $5 million per year through the 2026 season — $2.5 million in base salary and $2.5 million in supplemental income.

His old deal, which ran through 2025, paid him a total of $3.5 million annually.

Having a football coach under contract for five years is standard operating procedure at the FBS level.

Doeren’s extension was approved recently by the Board of Trustees and the UNC System Board of Governors, Corrigan said.

“Dave continues to provide tremendous leadership for N.C. State football and elevate the standards for our program,” Corrigan said. “We continue to see competitive growth, academic growth and there is great continuity among our entire staff.”

Doeren’s extension comes with a couple of tweaks — most notably, a slightly lower buyout if he takes another job.

He would have to pay the school a buyout consisting of half of his annual salary of $2.5 million — in other words, $1.25 million — multiplied by the number of full and partial years remaining. In his old deal, the buyout was the full annual salary of $1.8 million for every full and partial year left on the deal.

The new deal also clarifies the phrasing in the incentive clause that pays him bonuses of $50,000 for finishing in the top 25 of the final College Football Playoff rankings or $100,000 for finishing in the top 15. The old contract set the condition that N.C. State finish either in the top 15 or top 25 of the CFP poll following all bowls and playoff games — even though the final CFP rankings are released after the conference title games and before the bowls and playoffs.

N.C. State is the only school in the Atlantic Coast Conference that is returning its entire coaching staff.

Doeren is entering his 10th season with the Wolfpack, making him second only to Clemson’s Dabo Swinney in terms of longevity among ACC coaches.

He is coming off a season in which they went 9-3 and had their Holiday Bowl matchup with UCLA canceled hours before kickoff due to COVID-19 issues within the Bruins’ program.

With the overwhelming majority of its depth chart returning, N.C. State will enter the 2022 season among the favorites to win the Atlantic Division.