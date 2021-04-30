NC State guard Shakeel Moore entering NCAA’s transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Shakeel Moore says he’s entering the NCAA’s transfer portal after one season in Raleigh.

The freshman guard from Greensboro averaged 6.8 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game. He saw action in all 25 games and averaged just under 19 minutes per game.

Moore announced his intentions via Twitter on Friday.

“I’m very appreciative of the stage that was set for me to have an amazing freshman season but most importantly for the brotherly bond with all of my teammates that will last forever,” Moore said.

Moore leaves as the Wolfpack is set to welcome in two more guards to its rotation in Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass.

As it stands now, the Wolfpack will welcome back three guards who played important minutes for them last season in Cam Hayes, Thomas Allen and Dereon Seabron.