RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dave Doeren addressed the media today as the Pack gets set to take on Texas Tech on their home field this Saturday. It’s a game NC State already called a sell-out crowd a week ahead of kickoff.

Will Peyton Wilson be back from injury and just how good is this Red Raider squad?

Doeren touched on these topics and even reacted to seeing his name linked to the Nebraska job.