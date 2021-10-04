NC State heads into bye week healthy and on a roll

North Carolina State’s Devin Leary (13) scrambles away from pressure by Louisiana Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren spent most of his time a week ago preaching to his players not to take their next opponent lightly.

The Wolfpack was coming off a program-changing upset win over then No. 9 Clemson and Doeren was worried how his team would react facing the three-touchdown underdogs Louisiana Tech.

It wasn’t easy, but State hung on for a 34-27 win and now the Pack will get some well deserved down time.

“We need a bye right now, we’re definitely ready for one right now physically and mentally,” said Doeren. “It’s a lot, getting back up from the win (Clemson) the previous week that was a monumental task for the guys.”

What a difference a year makes.

Last season, the Pack headed off to their bye week reeling from a 27-point loss to arch-rival North Carolina.

The Pack is riding a three-game winning streak heading into this week’s bye.

“It’s good to go into the bye on a winning streak,” said Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore. “We’ve played five really hard games so far, so getting guys healed up, getting some rest and with conference play coming up so it’s definitely a good time for it.”

The Wolfpack has six regular season games left, all league contests. Four of those games will be played on the road, making for a challenging season-ending stretch.

Taking advantage of a rare week off is important for the players.

“To go into the bye week somewhat healthy, you know we’ve got bruises and things like that, guys are definitely going to take advantage of the rest I’m going to give them,” said Doeren.

“But we’ve got things to work on too and we need to get better.”