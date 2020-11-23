NC State lands 4 on ACC’s Players of the Week list after upset of No. 21 Liberty

North Carolina State running back Zonovan “Bam” Knight (7) beats Liberty safety Benjamin Alexander (17) on his way to a 17-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s win over 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty wasn’t the prettiest win for the Wolfpack.

But the ACC named four Wolfpack players to its Players of the Week team after a blocked field goal helped seal the win for N.C. State.

RUNNING BACK – Zonovan Knight, NC State, So., RB, Bailey, N.C.

Earned his second ACC weekly honor of the month, following up on ACC Specialist of the Week selection on Nov. 9 • Helped the Wolfpack to a 15-14 win over No. 21 and previously unbeaten Liberty on Saturday night, piling up 166 all-purpose yards and scoring NC State’s two touchdowns on runs of 19 and 4 yards • Rushed 14 times for 96 yards, an average of 6.9 yards per carry • Added five receptions for 34 yards and had two kickoff returns for 36 yards.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Daniel Joseph, NC State, Gr., DE, Toronto, Ontario

Led all defensive linemen in tackles with five against No. 21 Liberty’s potent offense in Saturday night’s 15-14 Wolfpack win • Played 50 snaps against a Flames’ unit that came into the contest averaging 490 total yards per game • Helped the Pack defense hold Liberty to 279 total yards and a season-low 14 points • Teamed with linebacker Isaiah Moore for a 9-yard sack of Liberty QB Malik Willis, who entered the game averaging 345 yards of total offense (the Pack held him to 216 yards) • Also tallied a solo sack for another 5-yard loss.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs upfield while being chased by North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

LINEBACKER – Isaiah Moore, NC State, Jr., MLB, Chester, Va.

Led the Wolfpack in tackles with 13 in Saturday night’s 15-14 win over No. 21 and previously unbeaten Liberty • Registered two tackles for loss and a half-sack • Recorded the Wolfpack’s first safety in 10 years when he tackled a Flames’ runner for a three-yard loss in the end zone.

ROOKIE – Aydan White, NC State, Fr., CB, Asheville, N.C.

True freshman who had played just six snaps from scrimmage prior to the Wolfpack’s win over No. 21 Liberty • Saw 17 snaps against the Flames and tallied his first career interception in a crucial situation • The undefeated Flames were up 14-9 with less than seven minutes remaining and faced third-and-8 at their own 20 • White made a diving pick-off on a pass by Liberty’s Malik Willis, who had thrown just one interception the entire season prior to the game • White’s interception set up the go-ahead touchdown for NC State, which held off Liberty from there to win 15-14.

N.C. State faces Syracuse on Saturday at noon on ACC Network.