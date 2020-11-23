NC State lands 4 on ACC’s Players of the Week list after upset of No. 21 Liberty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s win over 15-14 win over No. 21 Liberty wasn’t the prettiest win for the Wolfpack.
But the ACC named four Wolfpack players to its Players of the Week team after a blocked field goal helped seal the win for N.C. State.
RUNNING BACK – Zonovan Knight, NC State, So., RB, Bailey, N.C.
Earned his second ACC weekly honor of the month, following up on ACC Specialist of the Week selection on Nov. 9 • Helped the Wolfpack to a 15-14 win over No. 21 and previously unbeaten Liberty on Saturday night, piling up 166 all-purpose yards and scoring NC State’s two touchdowns on runs of 19 and 4 yards • Rushed 14 times for 96 yards, an average of 6.9 yards per carry • Added five receptions for 34 yards and had two kickoff returns for 36 yards.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Daniel Joseph, NC State, Gr., DE, Toronto, Ontario
Led all defensive linemen in tackles with five against No. 21 Liberty’s potent offense in Saturday night’s 15-14 Wolfpack win • Played 50 snaps against a Flames’ unit that came into the contest averaging 490 total yards per game • Helped the Pack defense hold Liberty to 279 total yards and a season-low 14 points • Teamed with linebacker Isaiah Moore for a 9-yard sack of Liberty QB Malik Willis, who entered the game averaging 345 yards of total offense (the Pack held him to 216 yards) • Also tallied a solo sack for another 5-yard loss.
LINEBACKER – Isaiah Moore, NC State, Jr., MLB, Chester, Va.
Led the Wolfpack in tackles with 13 in Saturday night’s 15-14 win over No. 21 and previously unbeaten Liberty • Registered two tackles for loss and a half-sack • Recorded the Wolfpack’s first safety in 10 years when he tackled a Flames’ runner for a three-yard loss in the end zone.
ROOKIE – Aydan White, NC State, Fr., CB, Asheville, N.C.
True freshman who had played just six snaps from scrimmage prior to the Wolfpack’s win over No. 21 Liberty • Saw 17 snaps against the Flames and tallied his first career interception in a crucial situation • The undefeated Flames were up 14-9 with less than seven minutes remaining and faced third-and-8 at their own 20 • White made a diving pick-off on a pass by Liberty’s Malik Willis, who had thrown just one interception the entire season prior to the game • White’s interception set up the go-ahead touchdown for NC State, which held off Liberty from there to win 15-14.
N.C. State faces Syracuse on Saturday at noon on ACC Network.