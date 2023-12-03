RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State ended the season on a high note — with a big win over rival UNC and a No. 19 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.

Now the Wolfpack (9-3) will face the Kansas State Wildcats (8-4) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL on Dec. 28.

NC State has won five games in a row, with their last loss coming at Duke on Oct. 14.

Kansas State, out of the Big 12, beat rival and then-No. 25 Kansas on Nov. 18 before losing to Iowa State to end their regular season.

Last season, the Wolfpack lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, while the Wildcats lost to Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.