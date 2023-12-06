RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson was announced as the 2023 winner of the Dick Butkus Award on Wednesday evening.

This award is given annually to the best linebacker in college football.

The Hillsborough native led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 138 total tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss. He also finished the 2023 regular season with six sacks, six passes defended, three interceptions, as well as a forced fumble.

Wilson is the first player in NC State history to ever win the honor.

He’s also only the third Wolfpack player to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year since it was awarded in 1993.

