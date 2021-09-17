NC State looking to get on a roll after tough loss to Mississippi State

North Carolina State running back Zonovan Knight runs for a touchdown against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s bounce-back time for N.C. State as the Wolfpack returns home following a disappointing 24-10 loss to Mississippi State last week.

“We didn’t deserve to win that game, flat out,” said N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren. “Offensively we didn’t score points.”

The Wolfpack did have its chances, though.

State got in the red zone three times against the Bulldogs but came away with no points. A missed field goal and an interception – killing two solid drives.

“Obviously when you lose by two scores and you’re playing on the road and you’re playing in a great environment like that, we have to maximize our opportunities and we didn’t,” stressed Doeren.

The Wolfpack will look to do better on Saturday hosting FCS member Furman.

The Paladins are 2-0 on the year having disposed of North Carolina A&T while shutting out Tennessee Tech 26-0.

A year ago, the Pack also lost its second game of the season, then ripped off three straight wins on their way to a very successful 8-4 campaign.

“Last year we went up to V-Tech and didn’t play very well,” said center Grant Gibson about the Pack’s 45-24 loss in Blacksburg a year ago. “Some people thought we were going to go down hill again but we came together as a team and it was like ‘we’re not doing that this year.’

“We’ve got the same mindset this year. We know that one game does not define this team and we can go on a run if we need to so that’s what we’re going to do.”

The N.C. State-Furman series dates all the way back to 1902 and, surprisingly, the Paladins hold an 8-5-4 edge in the all-time series. The Pack won the last meeting 49-16 in 2017.

Game time Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.