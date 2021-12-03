NC State looking to turn the page on epic 4-OT win over Nebraska

North Carolina State’s Cam Hayes (3) pressures Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A double-digit deficit was not about to shake the N.C. State Wolfpack Thursday night in their ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest against Nebraska.

“Those guys are fearless, they have no idea what type of game they were playing in,” said Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts of his young squad’s performance against the Huskers. “They were just out there hooping.”

In the longest game in N.C. State history, the Wolfpack outlasted Nebraska 104-100 in four overtimes. For a young team like N.C. State – a win like this can sometimes make you lose focus.

“We talked about it yesterday (Thursday) about turning the page,” Keatts explained. “We talked about you only have a short time between when you play a game and the next game to celebrate.”

Keatts said he allowed his team to enjoy the win for about 24 hours. The bigger issue was how to rest and recover from a four-overtime game.

“As coaches we sometimes have plans and then those plans get blown up,” laughed Keatts. “We were schedule to practice yesterday at 2:30 and what we actually did was watch a lot of film. We didn’t actually take the court.”

The win over Nebraska was huge. But the Pack knows the next game is even bigger.

On Saturday, ACC foe Louisville comes to town for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

“Our next opportunity just so happens to be a conference game,” said Keatts. “We have a really, really talented Louisville team that’s coming in. It’s a really tough matchup for us but we’re excited about playing those guys.