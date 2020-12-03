NC State men’s basketball to play 11 games at PNC Arena this season

North Carolina State head coach Kevin Keatts watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State men’s basketball will play 11 games at PNC Arena this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alert sporting events.

All 10 of the Wolfpack’s ACC games will be played at the PNC Arena plus State’s Dec. 19 game against Campbell.

N.C. State has played all of this season’s home games at Reynolds Coliseum so far. The Pack’s game against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 12 will also be played at Reynolds Coliseum.

N.C. State said season tickets are not being offered this season due to altered schedules, changes to fan attendance and arena capacity.

“NC State Athletics will continue to review capacity guidelines throughout the season and will communicate updates as they come about,” the school’s athletic department said in a release.

The Wolfpack played 17 games at PNC last season.