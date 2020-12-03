RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State men’s basketball will play 11 games at PNC Arena this season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alert sporting events.
All 10 of the Wolfpack’s ACC games will be played at the PNC Arena plus State’s Dec. 19 game against Campbell.
N.C. State has played all of this season’s home games at Reynolds Coliseum so far. The Pack’s game against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 12 will also be played at Reynolds Coliseum.
N.C. State said season tickets are not being offered this season due to altered schedules, changes to fan attendance and arena capacity.
“NC State Athletics will continue to review capacity guidelines throughout the season and will communicate updates as they come about,” the school’s athletic department said in a release.
The Wolfpack played 17 games at PNC last season.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- COVID-19 vaccination cards will be issued, health officials say
- NC State men’s basketball to play 11 games at PNC Arena this season
- Emails show health department will stop Youngsville Christmas Parade unless plans are altered
- Shopping local and taking down the boards in downtown Raleigh: A look at December’s Raleigh Magazine
- PHOTOS: Chinese moon probe begins return to Earth with lunar samples