RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State University men’s basketball team released its full schedule for the upcoming season on Tuesday evening.

The Wolfpack are set to play 20 games in Atlantic Coast Conference play and host 10 games inside PNC Arena.

Competing in one ACC game in December, N.C. State will begin its conference slate on the road against Boston College on Dec. 2.

One month later, the Wolfpack will open the new year with a trip to Notre Dame on Jan. 3.

The teams that N.C. State will face twice this season include North Carolina, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and Virginia Tech will also travel to PNC Arena this year.

The Wolfpack will conclude regular-season play with a trip to Pittsburgh on March 9.

The ACC Tournament is scheduled to run from March 12-16 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Click here to take a look at the non-conference schedule.

You can check out the full conference schedule below:

NC State men’s basketball 2023-24 ACC schedule