Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis

NC State names Gibson as defensive coordinator, LBs coach

NC State

by:

Posted: / Updated:
nc state football generic_471010

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has moved Tony Gibson to defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

The school announced the football coaching staff move Wednesday. The move comes two days after the firing of Dave Huxtable as defensive coordinator.

Gibson had joined the Wolfpack in January to coach safeties while carrying the title of co-defensive coordinator as N.C. State changed its defensive alignment last year.

He had previously coached at West Virginia. N.C. State finished with four wins and missed a bowl for the first time since head coach Dave Doeren’s first season in 2013.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Don't Miss